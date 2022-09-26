"Politico": No Sanctions against Russian Nuclear Energy - Because of Bulgaria

Nuclear energy is unlikely to be included in the next package of EU sanctions against Russia, Politico reports, citing several diplomatic sources. And Bulgaria is one of the reasons, it is clear from the publication.

Over the weekend, the European Commission organized a series of meetings with senior diplomats to hear the proposals of the member states before the package is drawn up. It is expected to be introduced this week.

The pseudo-referendums in the 4 Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia and the discovery of a mass grave with over 400 bodies in the city of Izyum have convinced many "doves" in the EU countries that new measures against Russia are needed, the publication states.

There was also lunch with the permanent representatives of the Community countries, sources from Brussels confirmed to Club Z. But they did not want to give details.

According to diplomats, nuclear power is unlikely to be part of the package, although Poland and the Baltic countries have drawn up a joint proposal on the issue for the first time. It includes targeted sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry.

Nuclear energy is a key sector in France, but also in Bulgaria, which exports electricity to Greece and the Western Balkans, notes Politico. The ban seems problematic mainly because of the difficulties it could cause for the maintenance of the nuclear plants built in Bulgaria during communism.

The most important factor in the call for new sanctions is the US push for a price ceiling mechanism for Russian oil exports agreed to by the G7 countries. Washington wants that mechanism to be in place by Dec. 5, when the ban on sea imports of Russian crude will take effect, diplomats said.

One of them points out that the Americans demand that companies be notified 90 days in advance of the introduction of price caps. And Europe is already late.

There is also resistance to the marginal price of oil. It comes mostly from Cyprus. However, it is expected that at least this point will enter the package and it will be finalized at the informal meeting of European leaders on October 6 and 7 in Prague.

Two of the diplomats claim that the package will also include controls on the import of diamonds, semi-finished steel, machinery and chemicals.

Several countries, including the Netherlands, propose sanctions for people helping to circumvent the restrictive measures.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Politico, ClubZ