COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 188 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 188, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
1261 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is close to 15 percent.
1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.
To date, there are 484 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 12 new hospital admissions.
21 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,207,979 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 9,462 active cases
In the last 24 hours, 59 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,542,002 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 37,698 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,255,139 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » First Time in Bulgaria: A Subvariant of Omicron VA.2.75 has been Identified
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 748 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 162 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 539 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 618 New Cases in the Last 24 hours