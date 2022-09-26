COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 188 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 188, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1261 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is close to 15 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 484 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 12 new hospital admissions.

21 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,207,979 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,462 active cases

In the last 24 hours, 59 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,542,002 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,698 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,255,139 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA