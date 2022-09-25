Bulgaria: Car Crash on the Ring Road in Sofia, One Person confirmed Dead

Serious accident this morning between two cars in Sofia on the ring road. One person died, two others were injured and taken to hospital.

The incident happened around 4:00 a.m. As a result of the impact, one car flipped onto its roof. The driver of the sports car was speeding. He refused an alcohol and drug test on the spot.

One of the injured is a 62-year-old French citizen. She was taken to the hospital, admitted to intensive care with polytrauma. She has several severe fractures which are life-threatening.

According to unofficial information, the deceased is a foreign citizen, about 36 years old.

/BNT