COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 25, 2022, Sunday // 10:52
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

In the last 24 hours, 269 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 1843 tests were done, i.e. the positives are about 15 percent of the total.

12 were cured during the day. Not a single deceased patient with COVID-19 was registered.

There are 11 new hospital admissions. The total number of hospitalized patients is 482, of which 28 are in intensive care units. There are 9,296 active cases of coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, 98 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, a total of 4,541,943 vaccines have been administered.

/BTA

Health
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
