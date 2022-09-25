Bulgaria condemned the Referendums in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly
"We are passing through a period marked by many challenges," declared during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolay Milkov.
He also expressed the Bulgarian position on Russian aggression in Ukraine and the referendums that are being held in occupied territories:
"This illegal military aggression, which is being waged by a permanent member of the Security Council, not only undermines global security but also poses a danger to the entire international rules-based order.
Bulgaria is seriously disturbed by the current escalation of the conflict and the partial mobilization announced in the Russian Federation. We also condemn the referendums that are being held in the occupied Ukrainian territories. We believe that they are not free and fair and that they have no binding force."
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 214 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Lavrov Didn’t Rule Out Nuclear Weapons to Defend annexed Ukrainian Territories
- » Day 213 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Referendums Continue for a Second Day in the Russian-Occupied Regions
- » UN: War Crimes were Committed in Ukraine during the Conflict with Russia
- » Day 212 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Referendums on Joining Russia have started in 4 Ukrainian Regions
- » Russia Banned the Bulgarian Language in Occupied Ukraine
- » Day 211 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The World Reacts to Putin’s Mobilization