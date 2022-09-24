COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 748 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 748, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5171 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 14.46 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 485 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 28 are in the intensive care unit. There are 78 new hospital admissions

751 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,207,946 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,039 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,308 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,541,845 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,697 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,254,682 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA