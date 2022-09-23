Bulgaria: Mother and Son were found Dead in Kyustendil

A mother and son were found dead in their family home in Kyustendil. This was confirmed for Focus Agency - Kyustendil by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Kyustendil.

The woman was 84 years old, and her son was 62. During the initial inspection, no signs of violence were found. The bodies were transported to the hospital in Kyustendil, where an autopsy will be performed and the reasons for the death of the two will be clarified.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the District Prosecutor's Office has been notified.

