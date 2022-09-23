Bulgaria’s President Convenes Consultative Meeting on the Escalation of the War in Ukraine

Business | September 23, 2022, Friday // 15:03
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President Convenes Consultative Meeting on the Escalation of the War in Ukraine @BNT

A consultative meeting is currently being held in the presidential institution, where the security, economic and social consequences of the escalation of the war in Ukraine will be discussed.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Gulab Donev, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policies and Acting Minister of Transport and Communications Hristo Alexiev, Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, Deputy Prime Minister for social policies and Acting Minister of Labor and Social Policy Lazar Lazarov, Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov, Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova.

Also invited to the meeting are the Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev, the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Stanimir Stanev, the Chairman of the National Security State Agency Plamen Tonchev, the Deputy Chairman of the State Intelligence Agency Asen Tutekov and the Director of the Office Military Intelligence" Brigadier General Venelin Venev.

Earlier today, the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov commented that the Bulgarian army is in constant combat readiness, and surveillance and intelligence in the eastern part of the country has been increased.

/BNT

Tags: president, Ukraine, security, defense
