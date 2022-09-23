The Army has Increased the Intelligence and Surveillance in the Eastern Part of Bulgaria

The Bulgarian army has increased surveillance and intelligence in the eastern part of the country due to the partial military mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin in Russia. This was announced by the Acting Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov, but he noted, when asked for more details, that "there is no need to explain more, this is enough information for the media".

When asked what the level of combat readiness of the Bulgarian army is, Stoyanov assured that it is in constant combat readiness, i.e. "there is nothing extraordinary happening in the army". Asked if an additional check of the army's readiness was needed, as some experts believe, he commented that it was not necessary to do so. He reiterated that the mobilization in Russia poses a risk to Bulgaria's national security, but for now there is no threat of Bulgaria being directly involved in the conflict.

Asked whether it is necessary to convene a National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) under the president, he clarified that the NSAC can be convened when the National Assembly is in session, but the Security Council can be convened under the Council of Ministers.

"For now, there are no such indications, especially since mobilization is a long and protracted process. Mobilization is not from today to tomorrow. It is a process that is not just dressing a civilian and giving him a weapon, but there is also time for preparation, for the formation and preparation of the relevant formation and only then go to fulfill the assigned task," he explained.

Stoyanov specified that there is no information whether Bulgarian citizens with Russian passports want to return to Bulgaria because of the mobilization in Russia, as well as whether there are Bulgarian citizens mobilized. He pointed out that this is the work of the Foreign Ministry.

Regarding possible additional sanctions of the European Union against Russia and whether Bulgaria will support them, Stoyanov assured that the country has always followed the single European position and it is permanent and in this case, the sanctions will be supported.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik