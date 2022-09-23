Storages in Europe are Filled with nearly 87% Natural Gas
The level of gas reserves in European underground storages is now close to 87 percent.
Gas compression at facilities in Europe is showing a positive trend in almost all countries. Only in Poland and Denmark in recent days have the storage facilities been emptied minimally, by 0.22 and 0.13 percent, respectively. This is shown by the data of the Association of European Gas Infrastructure Operators (Gas Infrastructure Europe - GIE).
As of September 21, European gas storages are 86.67 percent full.
The most filled gas storage facilities in Europe are those in Portugal (100 percent), Poland (98.10 percent), Denmark (94.85 percent), Sweden (90.81 percent) and Germany (90.53 percent), shows GIE data.
The least filled gas storage facilities are those in Latvia (52.24 percent), Hungary (70.77 percent), Bulgaria (71.64 percent) and Austria (75.68 percent).
A little over a month ago, at the suggestion of Bulgartransgaz and following a decision of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, a market measure was taken to stimulate the storage of natural gas, with which zero access prices were set for the entry and exit points from/to the gas storage for the gas year 2022/2023, starting from October 1 of this year.
