Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency Declared due to Migrant Pressure

Due to the migrant pressure, a partial state of emergency has been declared in the areas of Burgas, Yambol and Haskovo regions.

The aim is to ensure the work of border police and to start urgent repairs of roads that lead to the border. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev after an inspection of the "Malko Tarnovo" border checkpoint.

"In order to be able to successfully deal with the wave of illegal migrants, that grows daily, we must have the conditions for the movement of our equipment here in the field. On these roads, in this state, the performance of these functions is impossible. Such a project had been prepared under the previous office, it turned out that it was not implemented and we are obliged to implement it now and bring it to an end."

Joint groups of the Ministry of the Interior and forestry begin patrols in Strandzha Mountain. The aim is to counteract poaching and illegal logging, explained the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Demerdzhiev.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture Yavor Gechev again stated that there is no evidence of illegal logging in the area of ​​the flooded settlements in Karlovo region. Only administrative violations were found.

"Total checks were made on everything that could be checked. A number of inconsistencies were caught in terms of uncleared fellings, improperly temporarily stored wood, including in terms of the intensity of felling. There is only one component that we do not know yet and that is the diseases, because of which a number of logging operations had been made. A number of the things that we detect may not be right, but they are legal. So we're actually checking for legality."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR