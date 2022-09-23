COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 162 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 23, 2022, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 162 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours in Bulgaria are 162 with 1477 tests performed (10.96% positive), according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

For the previous 24 hours, these indicators were 539 and 4615 respectively (11.67% of the tests with a positive result).

In the last 24 hours, there were no deaths diagnosed with Covid-19, while on Wednesday there were six.

As of zero o'clock today, the number of active cases with Covid-19 in Bulgaria amounted to 9,045, of which 539 were hospitalized, incl. 27 in intensive care units. There are five newly admitted carriers of coronavirus in hospitals.

Twenty-three people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, during which 56 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered.

/BTA

COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
