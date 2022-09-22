Russia Banned the Bulgarian Language in Occupied Ukraine
Russia has banned the teaching of the Bulgarian language, closed Sunday schools and centers in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was confirmed on Nova TV by Prof. Vladimir Milchev, dean of the Faculty of History at Zaporizhzhia University.
“There are 30 Bulgarian villages in the area, we have a very good network of Sunday schools, which are supported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Education and local patrons. My friends from these villages tell me that it is forbidden to teach in Bulgarian”, said the dean and specified that a large part of the inhabitants of these villages have left them.
According to him, the announced referendum in the occupied regions is the last chance for Putin to legitimize the Ukrainian lands captured by Russia. "This is the shortcut to further escalation in the region," said Prof. Milchev.
According to him, the referendum cannot be legitimate. "There will not be a sufficient number of votes, as the majority of residents of large cities such as Melitopol and Energodar have left them and are in Ukrainian-controlled settlements," said Prof. Vladimir Milchev.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/OFFNews
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 212 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Referendums on Joining Russia have started in 4 Ukrainian Regions
- » Day 211 of the Invasion of Ukraine: The World Reacts to Putin’s Mobilization
- » Day 210 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Declares Partial Mobilization and Threatens the West with Nuclear Weapons
- » Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson announced Referendums on joining Russia
- » Day 209 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Separatists in Donetsk reported a Deadly Attack by Ukrainian Forces
- » Day 208 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Promised the Offensive will Not Stop, the West is Watching how Russia will Respond