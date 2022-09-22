Bulgarian Politician: Only our Party can Normalize Relations with Russia

“Bulgaria should not participate in the conflict in Ukraine. ‘Vazrazhdane’ is the only party that can stop our participation in this foreign war and normalize relations with Russia. Our interest is only the Bulgarians in Ukraine”. This is what Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" (Revival), commented on Nova TV.

"The party wants to remove VAT for products from the small consumer basket, for medicines, to reduce the excise duty on fuels in order to reduce inflation," he pointed out.

According to him, the war in Ukraine will flare up because this is the desire of the USA. "They want to wear down and even destroy Russia, and with it - Europe. Bulgaria's participation in the large-scale conflict should not be questioned unless we are in charge. Any other party will follow orders from the American embassy. We are dependent from the US foreign policy factor. You must have political independence, defense, economic, financial and food sovereignty. We only have financial," he stated.

According to him, it is already being said that the next cabinet has already been arranged between GERB and “We Continue the Change”. "People who are paid by the American embassy claim to defend Russian interests. Most likely, SANS continues to eavesdrop on us. The services were created to control political life. They connect us to Russia because we protect the national interest and are a major threat to the American one," emphasized Kostadinov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova