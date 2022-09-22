COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 539 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 539, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,615 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 11.7 percent.

Six patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 542 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, with 27 in intensive care units. There are 61 new hospital admissions.

1,358 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,207,172 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 8,906.

In the last 24 hours, 1,733 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,540,481 doses since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

/BTA