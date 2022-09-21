Italy could Pay you 15,000 Euros to Move to Sardinia

If you've ever wanted to live on a sunny island, now's your chance as Sardinia is offering people €15,000 to move there.

The Italian island, the second largest in the Mediterranean, has sandy beaches, blue skies and turquoise water. But this island paradise has a dwindling rural population as locals move abroad for work. To combat this exodus, the Italian government has set aside €45 million for resettlement, enough to cover 3,000 grants.

Relocation money sounds too good, but there are a few conditions. To be eligible for the money, you will need to move to a municipality in Sardinia with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants. The money must also be used to buy or renovate a home, not exceeding half of the total money put into it, and the government will not hand over the entire €15,000 at once. Finally, recipients must live on the island at all times and register for permanent residence in Sardinia within 18 months of arrival.

Italy's population is aging. The average age of Italians is 45.7 years, a figure that will rise to 50.7 years by 2050. The total population is projected to decrease by nearly 20% by 2070, from 59.55 million to 47.6 million in 2070. The problem is particularly severe in rural areas of the country, so places like Sardinia are already experiencing problems.

Sardinian president, Cristian Solinas, said the scheme would encourage young people to stay in Sardinia or move to the island.

"Thanks to these funds for the purchase of houses, Sardinia will become a fertile ground for those who will move there or decide to start a family," he said. "There can be no development without real improvement of the territory, the interior and the most vulnerable areas. We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and develop the economic structure of the most vulnerable areas," adds Solinas.

If you move to the island, you can expect to stay there for a long time. With more than 500 people over the age of 100, Sardinia has one of the highest concentrations of centenarians in the world - approximately 33 for every 100,000 inhabitants

