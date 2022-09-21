COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 618 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 618, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,214 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is close to 10 percent.

6 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 556 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 66 new hospital admissions

660 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,205,814 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 9,731 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,445 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,538,748 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,688 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,253,233 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA