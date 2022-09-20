Bulgaria: Serious Crash involving Public Transport Bus in Sofia – A Child is Injured

Accident with a public transport bus in Sofia. The incident took place around 5:10 p.m. near building 205 in the capital's "Mladost" 2 district.

According to information from the Ministry of the Interior, the driver of bus #4, which has a route along "Alexander Teodorov-Balan" Street, felt sick and lost control of the bus. It hit a car, then knocked down two trees.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. About 10 people - passengers on the bus - were slightly injured. 6 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, Emergency Services reported.

8 people were taken to hospital. They mostly have hematomas and suppurative wounds.

Badly injured were three people, including the driver. They were taken to "St. Anna" Hospital. Four others, including a mother with a 10-year-old child, are in "Pirogov" Hospital. The child underwent detailed examinations and tests in the children's emergency room, and the woman in the adult emergency room in order to diagnose the condition and determine the treatment, the hospital told the media. Another person was transported to ISUL, but he refused hospitalization.

Police cordoned off the area.

/BNT