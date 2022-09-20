Bulgaria: 12 Arrested after a Bust on Migrant Trafficking Ring – May be Connected to the Tragedy in Burgas

12 people have been detained for participating in a refugee trafficking ring, the prosecutor's office announced. Among those arrested is the alleged head of the ring, who is a Syrian citizen permanently residing in Bulgaria. He lives in Plovdiv, where he has a legal job and a girlfriend.

There are reports that the bus with illegal refugees that killed two policemen in Burgas was part of the trafficking ring. Migrants are recruited in Istanbul and taken through the territory of Bulgaria for 2000 - 3000 euros.

Police are checking whether data is available on an organized criminal group with a permanent object of activity: trafficking of migrants.

As part of the operation, arrests, searches and seizures were made in several cities of the country. 22 illegal migrants were found near the home of a sympathetic person.

The revelations are the result of cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office within the framework of a large-scale action against illegal migration on the territory of several regions. The actions are led by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in coordination with the National Police General Directorate.

BNT