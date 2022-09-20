"Bulgargaz" announces Tenders for the Supply of Liquefied Gas until 2034

New steps to ensure gas supplies for Bulgaria. "Bulgargaz" announces tenders for the supply of gas in the winter. One-third of the required quantities will be provided in this way. This was announced by the executive director of the supplier, Denitsa Zlateva, at a joint press conference with the Acting Minister of Energy, Rosen Hristov.

The caretaker government has set itself the goal of providing twice as much natural gas as is needed for consumption in the country, announced Energy Minister Rosen Hristov. Therefore, "Bulgargaz" announces three tenders:

for the supply of liquefied gas for November and December 2022

for November and December 2022 for the supply of liquefied gas for 2023

for 2023 for the supply of liquefied gas in the period 2024-2034

"The caretaker government is focused on ensuring gas supplies at least until the end of the heating season, ideally until the end of 2023," Hristov said.

"Unlike previous procedures, in which there were no clearly defined conditions and stages and there were no evaluation criteria, the tenders will go through several stages - pre-selection of candidates - clear ownership of the company, no commercial restrictions, reliability and experience with the supply of liquefied gas. The second stage is the submission of offers and the third stage - ranking and evaluation of the offers according to clear criteria. The goal is to have traceability, publicity and transparency," said Zlateva.

The tender for the long-term supply of liquefied gas will take 6 months and the winner will be determined during the next regular government. The tender is being announced now so that there is enough time to complete all stages, Zlateva specified.

"The long-term tender is strategic for achieving real diversification and for guaranteeing supplies for a period of 10 years. There is a 10-year capacity reserved for it in advance in Alexandroupolis," she explained.

Yesterday, the company expanded the reserved capacity for the supply of liquefied gas from the terminal in Alexandroupolis. It is expected to be operational in 2024. Until then, our country will negotiate for additional slots at various liquefied gas delivery terminals.

"What we are announcing today is a big step in the diversification process, unlike the month-by-month negotiations that were under the previous government. The results for October are there, there is a change in prices, we are continuing on the same path," said energy Minister Rosen Hristov.

Negotiations are also pending for the delivery of piped gas, added the Acting Minister of Energy. Talks with "Gazprom" continue - for the moment without development. Negotiations are also underway for an increase in Azeri supplies.

Bulgaria announced it is giving up on long-term supplies from Gazprom. Read more here.

"True diversification means providing quantities of at least 130% - 150% of what is needed so that if one supplier is unable to fulfill its commitments, we can switch to another. Realistically, if all negotiations are successful, we will provide more gas than is necessary and Bulgargaz will be able to become a European supplier. This is also part of our strategy - for Bulgargaz to be a commercial company that operates at a profit, and not only covers the needs of the country," said Hristov.

/BNT