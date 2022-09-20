Bulgaria: Can we expect COVID Restrictions on the Elections in October?

Politics » ELECTIONS | September 20, 2022, Tuesday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Can we expect COVID Restrictions on the Elections in October? @Nikolay Doychinov, AFP

No prohibitions and restrictive measures will be imposed in connection with the conduct of the elections on October 2. This was commented by the Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, from Dobrich.

"The cabinet of the Ministry of Health of the caretaker government has created a maximum opportunity for holding the elections with minimum restrictions," the minister added.

From the archive: How did the elections go in one Covid section in the capital of Bulgaria

/Nova

Tags: elections, October, measures, health
