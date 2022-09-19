Bulgaria: 10 Illegal Migrants from Syria Detained after a Chase in Burgas – 37 More near Vratsa

10 illegal migrants from Syria, among them a 10-year-old boy, were detained after a chase with the police in Burgas. The driver is a Serbian citizen, 22 years old, he refused to stop several times in the city after the police signaled him numerous times

The Serbian car carrying illegal migrants was reported to 112, said chief inspector Zivko Enev, head of the "Security Police" sector at the Fifth District Office:

They passed along Todor Alexandrov Boulevard, through Trapezitsa Square, Struga Street, Stefan Stambolov Boulevard, Nikola Petkov Boulevard and were detained in the Zornitsa district in a blind alley.

There were 10 Syrian citizens, 9 of them adults and one minor - 10 years old.

The driver of the car is a 22-year-old Serbian citizen, he is the trafficker.

The report was filed by citizens who noticed that there were too many people in the car.

This is the third case of Serbian cars transporting illegal migrants. The first case was on Thursday night last week, on Saturday night was the second, now the third case of a Serbian citizen who trafficked migrants.

The traffickers do not stop at a signal from the police with a stop baton to check the car. In the last case, a patrol from the Second Regional Office gave such a signal near "Trapezitsa", but the driver did not stop, the same thing happened at "Stefan Stambolov", as the car was heading towards the Burgas exit in the direction of the "Trakia" highway.

37 migrants were detained on the E-79 main road near Vratsa

37 persons illegally staying in the country were detained by the police officers in Vratsa, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city reported.

On 19.09.2022, employees of the OD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Vratsa conducted a specialized operation in the line of "Combating illegal migration". After operational-investigative actions, at 8:25 p.m., a truck driven by a 23-year-old resident of the city of Vidin was stopped for inspection on the E-79 main road in the area of ​​the "Rompetrol" gas station. 37 persons were found in the car, citizens of Syria and Iran illegally staying in the country. The established foreign citizens are detained in RU-Vratsa.

At the same time, in the area of ​​a trucks parking lot on the Vratsa ring road, a car in which three men from the city of Vidin were traveling was stopped for inspection. It was established that the three persons were complicit in the illegal transportation of the foreign citizens. The three are detained in RU-Vratsa. A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.

/BNR