Criticism of Biden for Declaring an End to the Covid Pandemic in the US

Lawmakers and public health experts are criticizing President Joe Biden for his surprise announcement that the Covid-19 pandemic is over. The White House tried to play down the significance of what was said, taking it as an attempt by the president to highlight the administration's success in defeating the virus, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 300-400 people a day are still dying from Covid- 19.

With his speech, the president drew criticism that he could derail the next boosters, as well as efforts to secure $22.4 billion in congressional funding for additional vaccines and treatments.

Health experts say he’s prematurely declaring the end of the pandemic and jeopardizing the introduction of the next booster dose, and federal health officials worry that if the funding doesn't happen, 100 million Americans could become infected again, there will be no funding for testing and research, and to develop vaccines and next-generation treatment drugs.

On the Republican side, who are already against using billions of dollars for such purposes, Cathy Rodgers, a member of the lower house of Congress, said that instead of asking for $22 billion more in Covid-19 spending, the president would be better off get to work and restore confidence in America's public health agencies.

/BNR