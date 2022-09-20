Massive Earthquake of Magnitude 7.7 Shakes Mexico

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.7 jolted the southwestern coast of Mexico on Monday, killing at least one person.

The quake hit after 1 p.m. EST with the epicenter located near the coastline of Michoacan state, CNN reported citing the US Geological Survey Data. Strong tremors were felt in nearby Colima which is situated around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the epicenter whereas light to moderate shaking was felt in Mexico City. Moreover, several buildings are closed by firefighters due to concerns of collapse, according to local media.

One person died in a shopping center in Manzanillo in the western state of Colima after a fence fell, however, no known casualties or damage have yet been recorded in Mexico City, the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum said, CNN reported.

According to USGS, the quake struck about 37 kilometers southeast of the city of Aquila at a depth of about 15.1 kilometers, following which a Tsunami warning was issued immediately.

However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat has largely passed as the latest readings showed a decrease in wave heights.

Notably, the Mexican pacific coast is located in the so-called Ring of Fire which is also known as a seismically active zone that is often hit by powerful earthquakes.

