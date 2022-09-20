COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 946 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 946, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,925 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.66 percent.

6 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 560 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 32 are in intensive care units. There are 116 new hospital admissions.

1,313 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,205,154 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 9,779.

In the last 24 hours, 998 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,537,303 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,682 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,252,615 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA