25 Illegal Migrants from Morocco were Detained in Bulgaria
A large-scale action by SANS (State Agency for National Security), Directorate "Migration" in the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is taking place in the area of “Stochna Gara” and "Orlandovtsi" district in the capital of Bulgaria – Sofia.
According to initial information, during the operation, 25 illegal migrants were detained in a house in the area.
The action is in line with the fight against illegal migration in Sofia. The migrants said they were from Morocco.
There is an increased police presence in the area.
Addresses are searched and people are questioned.
/BNT
