Bulgaria: Nearly 100 Houses in the Flooded Villages of Karlovo Region may be Demolished

96 houses in the villages of Bogdan, Karavelovo and Slatina will be inspected by a construction engineer in stages in the coming days. Conclusions will be drawn up as to whether the surveyed homes are repairable or should be demolished. Protocols will be drawn up for the performed activity, which will be provided to the property owners. If, according to the experts, the building cannot be repaired, the Municipality will assist in arranging the documents and its physical removal. Owners whose homes are livable will be given basic building materials to carry out the repairs. Read more about the devasting floods that affected the region here.

The payment of the one-time social assistance in the amount of BGN 375 (EUR 191) from the Social Assistance Agency began today. The money was transferred via bank transfer or to the relevant post offices, from where the victims can receive it. The Agency reminds that people who have suffered, but have not submitted applications for assistance, can still do so - by mail, e-mail or in person.

Work continues to restore water supply in the flood-affected villages. The water supply in the village of Slatina has been restored. The work of the water supply teams is hampered by frequent breakdowns in the surviving water supply network. For this reason, in some parts of the village of Karavelovo, the water was stopped again, after the water supply was restored at the end of last week.

The water in the municipality of Karlovo continues to be unfit for drinking and cooking as a result of the disaster, but the data shows that its indicators are gradually improving. An opinion of RHI - Plovdiv is awaited when and in which settlements the ban on its use for anything other than household needs will be lifted.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR