Alcohol: The Preferred "Poison" for Bulgarians

Alcohol intoxication is the most common type among all acute intoxications related to the use of psychoactive substances in the second quarter of 2022, reported a BGNES.

Nearly 80% of the registered cases of acute poisoning in Bulgaria were related to alcohol consumption, and over 70% of them were in men over 18 years of age, according to summarized data of the National Center for Public Health and Analysis.

Whether the war in Ukraine, the effects of the global Covid-pandemic, or the rising prices of products, services and inflation in general, affect alcohol consumption and drug use, is yet to be researched. A reference to the results of the data for the second quarter of 2020 shows that the number of people who consume alcohol and drugs to the point of acute intoxication is growing: for the first six months of 2022, a total of 2,810 people went to hospitals, of which 379 have overdosed on drugs, 2278 on alcohol, and 153 on both. Two years earlier, on the threshold of the Covid pandemic, almost three hundred fewer cases of abuse were registered: 2,527.

For the period April - June this year, an equal number of teenagers - girls and boys under 15 years of age - consumed alcohol to the point of intoxication: 78 boys and 70 girls.

The number jumps significantly among boys aged 16-18, where boys are the main drinkers: 105 teenagers versus 52 cases of drunken girls.

In drug intoxication, regardless of age, both boys and girls overdose: 11 boys against 14 girls in the age group up to 15 years, and 9 boys and 9 girls aged 16-19.

Among adults - over 18, mostly men get drunk: 1,501 against 265 women in the category. Drugs are also more common among men over 18: 226 vs. 105 women.

