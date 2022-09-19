Bulgarian President Radev and his Wife Paid Respects to Elizabeth II: She Served her People!

Politics | September 19, 2022, Monday // 13:12
President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva paid their respects before the mortal remains of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In front of Bulgarian media in London, our head of state stated that there are few personalities like the queen, who have left such a deep and bright mark in world history.

"With her foresight, with her strong statesmanship and dedication to her mission in the service of her country and people.

Meetings with her leave an unforgettable memory of wisdom, of benevolence, of the amazing way in which she transferred the lessons of the past to the challenges of our time.

It is no coincidence that even in her death, Queen Elizabeth continues to unite, not only her countrymen, who wait for days to bow before her memory, but also the whole world...

We are here to express, on behalf of the Bulgarian people, our sincere condolences to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. We are also here to congratulate His Majesty Charles III on his proclamation as King and I trust that he will continue the worthy work of Queen Elizabeth and beyond. I also believe that guided by common values ​​and interest, our two countries will deepen and enrich their cooperation for the sake of peace and prosperity in Europe," said President Rumen Radev.

