COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 140 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and forty new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. There are no dead. I.e. the number of those who lost the battle with the coronavirus in our country remains the same as yesterday - 37,676.

The new cases were detected after 1386 tests were performed, i.e. 10 percent of those tested were positive.

71.4% of the day's cases are in people who have not been vaccinated.

There are 10,152 active cases.

So far, 2,070,966 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination course, 877,629 have received the first booster dose, and 70,074 have received the second. The total number of vaccines given is 4,536,305, 93 doses were given in the last 24 hours.

There are 568 hospitalized, 31 patients with coronavirus are in intensive care units.

There are 10 people newly admitted to hospitals, of which 90% were not vaccinated.

To date, 1,203,841 people have been cured of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 53 of them in the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA