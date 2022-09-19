The Hurricane in Burgas: Hundreds of Uprooted Trees, Flipped Cars, Collapsed Buildings

A partial state of emergency was declared in Pomorie and Burgas after the storm that broke out on Saturday afternoon. Fallen trees, demolished houses, overturned cars and yachts dragged into the sea, injured people. This is part of the results from the natural disaster, which raged in Burgas and was felt most strongly in the settlements along the sea.

The hurricane wind was at a speed of over 100 km/h.

Two women were injured in the collapse of a ceiling in a hotel complex, they are hospitalized, BNT informs.

A 16-year-old boy was injured on a sports field in the Burgas "Izgrev" complex. He was on a trampoline when the storm hit, with a broken collarbone, no other serious injuries. A woman has cuts from broken glass.

Three fishermen from Chernomorets, who were stranded at sea by the storm, were endangered by the strong gusts of wind, but were brought ashore in good condition.

A distressed family was also saved on the island of Saint Ivan near Sozopol. A man fell overboard during the regatta in Pomorie Bay, who was also rescued by another boat.

The clearing of fallen trees, branches, sheet metal and roof tiles after the powerful storm in Burgas continues today. The entrance to the "St. Cyril and Methodius" underground parking lot has been blocked since yesterday due to a fallen tree next to the school of the same name. There is also damage to the fence of the parking lot, BNR reported.

Parts of the "Meden Rudnik" complex and the "Sarafovo" district are without electricity, and the power supply is expected to be restored within a few hours, announced the mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov.

"We have registered more than 300 trees broken or completely uprooted. More than 120 cars were damaged by the fallen trees and branches," Nikolov also announced.

There are also fallen chimneys from roofs onto trees and a billboard. More than 120 cars were hit by fallen trees in the district center.

The storm destroyed a terrarium in "Ezero" park, reported the press center of the municipality of Burgas. The good news is that there are no escaped snakes.

The movement of trains from the station in Burgas was also temporarily stopped, it has already been restored.

The mayor of Pomorie, Ivan Alexiev, specified that the partial state of emergency will remain until Monday. During the storm, which had winds of up to 120 km/h, even the mobile operators had no network coverage, Alexiev also said.

The city remained without electricity for many hours. Electricity was partially restored on Sunday.

Yesterday's strong wind caused serious damage to the facilities of the Electricity System Operator in the Pomorie region. The company reported that the storm knocked down 13 poles on two 110-kilovolt power lines. The conductors of the broken poles blocked the road between Pomorie and Kableshkovo, left one of the substations without power, and the settlements in the area remained without electricity.

Over 1,500 decares of vineyards were destroyed near Pomorie

According to data from the owners of vineyards, the hurricane wind yesterday destroyed more than 1500 decares of vineyards near Pomorie.

Damage to agricultural producers is 95%, and the destroyed production is over 1 million tons, according to their initial calculations. In addition to the production, the permanent plantations and accompanying structures were destroyed.

