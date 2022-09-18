COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 198 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and ninety-eight new cases of coronavirus were registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. One infected person has died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The indicators are comparable to those of a week ago. Last Sunday, 257 new cases of coronavirus and one death were registered in Bulgaria.

The 198 new cases were identified from 1,423 tests (more than 13.91 percent were positive).

Over 63 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,251,529. They were determined by 10,505,780 tests (more than 11.91 percent were positive).

The total number of deaths in Bulgaria after infection with the coronavirus is 37,676. The only person who died in the last 24 hours was not vaccinated.

Active cases are 10,065, down from 11,306 seven days ago.

571 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, 31 of them - in intensive care units. The statistics show a slight decrease compared to a week ago, when there were 632 hospitalized, 34 of them in the intensive care unit.

There were 17 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. Nearly 65 percent of them were not vaccinated.

34 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,203,788.

131 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in our country is 4,536,212.

2,070,958 people have completed the vaccination course. 877,545 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 70,017 of them also received a second booster dose.

/BTA