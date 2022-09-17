Leading Bulgarian Industries presented Themselves during the BSMEPA Meet the Bulgarian Industry event

Leading Bulgarian industries presented their activity, export opportunities and partnership to representatives of the diplomatic corps in Bulgaria from over 30 embassies within the framework of the "Meet the Bulgarian Industry" conference organized by BSMEPA.

The purpose of the presentation, which took place within the framework of the multidisciplinary event “Tuk-Tam Kosher”, is to familiarize the representatives of the countries with embassies in the country with the most important details and figures regarding the sectors of the Bulgarian economy and to facilitate the access of companies to the commercial representations of the embassies.

The "Meet the Bulgarian Industry" conference was specially opened by the Deputy Minister of Innovation and Growth Stefan Savov and the Executive Director of BSMEPA Boyko Takov under the moderation of Lachezar Petkov, Director, Directorate "Internationalization" of the Agency.

Among the guests of the event were H.E. Jes Nielsen, Ambassador of Denmark, H.E. Khalid Emara, Ambassador of Egypt, H.E. Sanjay Rana, Ambassador of India, H.E.Zakia El Midaoui, Ambassador of Morocco, H.E. Natasa Bergelj, Ambassador of Slovenia, H.E. Zeljko Jovic, Ambassador of Serbia, H.E. Thabo Thage, Ambassador of South Africa, as well as a number of representatives of trade sections at embassies, foreign trade and investment promotion agencies and others.

"Despite the global crisis, I want to emphasize that Bulgarian industry has increased its output by nearly 20% in all sectors in the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. Bulgarian exports to EU countries rose significantly by 44.6% between January and June 2022 (compared to the same period in 2021), reaching over BGN 31 billion. The leading trading partners of our country are Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and Spain - exports to these countries are a total of 63% of all exports to the European Union", informed Mr. Savov.

For his part, the executive director of BSMEPA Boyko Takov stated that the current event is only the first in a series of events whose purpose is to build another platform for communication between business, the public sector and the diplomatic corps to strengthen international trade.

Boyko Takov gave a comment specifically for Novinite:

"I am very glad that we are organizing an event, especially for ambassadors and representatives of foreign missions in our country. We want to introduce them in more detail to various sectors of our economy, which will enable the development of our bilateral economic relations. We will have many more initiatives in this direction."

During the panels in the event, Ms. Daniela Petrova, executive director, Branch Chamber of the Woodworking and Furniture Industry/BKDMP/, arch. Lyubomir Stanislavov, CEO and member of the Management Board, Automotive Cluster Bulgaria (ACB), Mrs. Madlena Baramova, international cooperation sector, Bulgarian Chamber of Mechanical Engineering, Mr. Georgi Brashnarov, member of the Management Board, "Cluster Information and Communication Technologies" Foundation, as well as Mr. Ned Dervenkov and Mr. Dobromir Ivanov, executive directors of the Bulgarian Startup Association.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg