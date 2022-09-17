Bulgaria: Today is the Day of Sofia

Today is Sofia's holiday. Prizes will be awarded to the city's honorary citizens at the solemn session of the Metropolitan Municipal Council.

At 11:00 a.m., a flag-raising ceremony of the capital will begin in front of the Saint Sophia Church.

At 1:00 p.m. in the City Art Gallery, artists who have made a major contribution to the development of culture, art and spirituality in the city will be awarded, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova informed.

"Happy holiday Sofia, happy holiday to all Sofians, to all Bulgarians who love their capital city. Today, the capital municipality organizes many events, the doll fair continues, there will be performances in several locations, the zoo, Vrana park will be open for free, all municipal galleries and museums."

/BNR