COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 704 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 704, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

5,354 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 13.1 percent.

8 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 566 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 96 new hospital admissions.

507 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,203,754 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 9,902.

In the last 24 hours, 1,158 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,536,081 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,675 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,251,331 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA