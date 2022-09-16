Bulgaria: A Zebra was Born in the Sofia Zoo for the First Time in 30 years

A zebra was born in the Zoo of Sofia for the first time in 30 years, the director of the zoo Dobromir Borislavov announced, quoted by BTA.

He recalled that in 2020, they acquired a herd (three female and one male zebra) of the plains zebra subspecies "chapman" from the zoo in Berlin, Germany. Two years later, we already have a generation - the caretakers call her Mickey, even though it is a boy. “This is an exceptional value for us”, Borislavov boasted and expressed hope that visitors will soon be able to see it.

This type of zebra is characteristic of sub-Saharan African savannas. They have the status of a near-threatened species, there is a population, but it is decreasing. That is why their breeding in our zoo is so important. They love the sand as well as being under trees. “They have suitable living conditions here, and that is probably why they created a generation”, Borislavov pointed out. Plains zebras have unique coloring and are known for their wild temper, the zoo director said.

“Nature has made them so that they can survive in the savanna, they must know how to protect themselves. They have a genetic endowment and therefore cannot be domesticated. Keepers come in and clean with them, the zebras get used to their presence, but physical contact is very rare. They are extremely careful and cautious. They are always ready to escape. They never allow anyone near them, and very rarely do people have contact with zebras,” explained Borislavov. “They are wild and very dangerous - to protect themselves from predators, they can kick very hard. Their beauty is amazing. They are part of the wonderful world of the wild savannah. In the zoo in Sofia, we have managed to transfer a part of this beauty”, noted the director of the zoo.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova