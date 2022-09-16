Stoltenberg: NATO must Replenish its Weapons Stockpile
“NATO must make efforts to replenish its weapons stockpile, which has dwindled due to the conflict in Ukraine”, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN.
"The support we provide to Ukraine comes from the reserves we have. As a result, they are decreasing and we have to focus on replenishing them," he said.
Stoltenberg stressed that a difficult winter awaits the Ukrainian troops. "The winter looks like it's going to be harsh. That's why we need to provide winter gear, winter uniforms, generators, tents and equipment so that the Ukrainian army can operate in the winter," the NATO Secretary General added.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Nearly 90% of Ukrainians are against Territorial Concessions to Russia
- » Ukraine Hit the Center of Kherson with Missiles, Explosion in Luhansk killed the LPR Chief Prosecutor
- » Day 205 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Mass Grave Discovered in Izyum
- » Macedonian Foreign Minister: Negotiations with Bulgaria Ended with 3:1 for North Macedonia
- » Xi Jinping: Beijing is Ready to Work Together with Russia, as "Great Powers"
- » European Parliament: Because of Orban, Hungary is No Longer a Democratic Country