COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 377 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 377, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,806 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.9 percent.

4 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 580 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 58 new hospital admissions.

548 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,203,247 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 9,713.

In the last 24 hours, 1,244 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,534,927 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,667 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,250,627 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA