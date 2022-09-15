Xi Jinping: Beijing is Ready to Work Together with Russia, as "Great Powers"

Beijing is ready to work together with Russia as a "great power", Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"China is ready to make efforts together with Russia to assume the role of great powers and play a leading role in bringing stability and positive energy to a world rocked by social upheaval," Xi Jinping told Putin during the leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.

