Xi Jinping: Beijing is Ready to Work Together with Russia, as "Great Powers"
Beijing is ready to work together with Russia as a "great power", Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
"China is ready to make efforts together with Russia to assume the role of great powers and play a leading role in bringing stability and positive energy to a world rocked by social upheaval," Xi Jinping told Putin during the leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.
