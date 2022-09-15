Bulgaria will Send 350 First-Aid Kits for 35,000 Soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Bulgaria will provide Ukraine with individual medical packages for 35 thousand Ukrainian soldiers, reported the Polish blog on armaments, military conflicts and geopolitics “Zła Ambasada” with reference to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense.

The news was first announced by Deputy Defense Minister in the caretaker government and Foreign Minister in the “Petkov” Cabinet Teodora Ganchovska during a meeting on Monday with Ambassadors of Denmark Jes Nielsen and Ukraine Vitalii Moskalenko, where "intensification of support for Ukraine" was discussed in the context of the conference held on August 11 in Copenhagen.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Defense, Genchovska informed the ambassadors of the decision of the National Assembly of May 4, 2022 to provide humanitarian and military-technical assistance and indicated that the government's decision to provide a donation of 350 medical packages is in the process of being agreed upon for 35,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

The topic of the Bulgarian "first aid kits" caused curious comments among Facebook users following the aid to Ukraine from Europe. "Well, at least that," commented an ex-serviceman from Kielce, Janusz Slabiak.

"Tradition has been followed. Bulgaria's entire contribution to the Eastern Front during the Second World War was a sanitary train sent to Stalingrad," writes user Pavel Zhontsa.

During the Second World War, Bulgaria sent a medical train to treat wounded German soldiers according to a schedule drawn up by the command of medical transports at the main command of the German army and its branch in Warsaw. In Legionowo in present-day Poland, a Bulgarian hospital was stationed under the auspices of the BRC, and the Bulgarian medical train carried the wounded there from the front lines. It transported wounded from Minsk, Vilnius and reached Stalingrad. Sanitary train No. 1 was in no way inferior to the most organized sanitary trains in Europe, say contemporaries.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews