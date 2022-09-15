Bulgaria’s Energy Minister: We will be Fine even without Gazprom, Gas will be Cheaper by 10%

Business » ENERGY | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 15:31
Bulgaria wants concreteness about the European Commission's measures to ensure energy security through electricity savings because it has its own goals for diversification of energy sources, which would ensure stability”, said Energy Minister Rosen Hristov in Varna.

According to him, "Gazprom" is not a closed page, but there is no significant progress in the negotiations either.

Minister Hristov expects lower gas prices in November, by nearly 10 percent.

"We are focusing on diversification - i.e. Gazprom, if it is there, fine, but if it is not there, we will be fine without them. If you compare the prices for September and for October, deliveries that we have agreed, the difference is significant - we are talking about a 30% reduction. I expect the price to drop by another 10% in November," he said.

/OFFNews

