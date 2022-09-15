Eurostat: Nearly a Third of Bulgarians are at Risk of Poverty or Social Exclusion

Society | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 15:11
In 2021, 95.4 million people in the EU - 21.7% of the population - were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. I.e. lived in households with at least one of the following risks – of poverty, of significant material and social deprivation and/or lived in households with very low work intensity. This is according to data published today by the statistical office Eurostat.

The risk of poverty or social exclusion varies across Member States. The largest share of people at risk according to this indicator is in Romania - 34%. Followed by Bulgaria (32%), Greece and Spain (28% each).

The lowest percentage is in the Czech Republic - 11%, followed by Slovenia (13%) and Finland (14%).

