The European Parliament approved a 5 Billion Euro Loan for Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria: The European Parliament approved a 5 Billion Euro Loan for Ukraine @europarl.europa.eu

The European Parliament voted today to approve a loan of five billion euros to help Ukraine cover its acute financing needs caused by the war waged by Russia.

An EP announcement notes that this is the second and largest transfer of European aid out of a total of nine billion euros. One billion euros have already been paid. It is added that the European Commission grants the loan to the government in Kyiv under very favorable conditions.

Ukraine's external financing needs are said to have grown rapidly with the start of the war, as, in addition to massive damage to roads, bridges, factories, houses, hospitals and other physical infrastructure, the country lost access to international financial markets. The EP notes that, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, a shortfall of $10 billion (€9.8 billion) remains to meet Ukraine's needs beyond the aid provided.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, European, loan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria