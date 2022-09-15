Unemployment in Bulgaria reached its Lowest Level in August

Unemployment in Bulgaria in August reached its lowest value for this month - 4.3%, the Employment Agency reported, quoted by BTA.

The number of registered unemployed in August was 139,782. On an annual basis, there was a decrease of 0.6% in the unemployment rate in the country. Compared to July, there was a minimal increase of 0.1%, the agency said.

The most sought-after professions by businesses last month were teachers; workers in the mining and processing industries, construction and transport; sellers; machine operators of stationary machinery and equipment; personnel employed in the field of personal services; staff caring for people; waste collection and related workers; skilled workers in the production of food, clothing, wood products and related; metallurgists, machine builders and related workers, and artisans; cleaners and helpers etc.

At the end of the summer season, there were 12,808 registered jobs in the primary labor market. The largest number of vacancies were registered in manufacturing (25.0%), followed by education (24.4%), trade, car repair and motorcycles (11.3%), administrative and support activities (8.9%), hospitality and catering (6.3%), and government (6.1%).

