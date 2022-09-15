Vucic: I Don't Know How to Solve the Problem, but I will Not Recognize Kosovo

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 10:40
Bulgaria: Vucic: I Don't Know How to Solve the Problem, but I will Not Recognize Kosovo @Belgrade Security Forum

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that while he is the country's head of state, he will not recognize Kosovo's independence and Kosovo will not be a member of the United Nations, reported FoNet.

"This applies to the next 4.5 years. I promise to help my people. I will not allow a ‘pogrom’ and the slaughter of our people in Kosovo," Vucic also said in the Assembly. He stated that “he has nothing against the Assembly leading the negotiations to resolve the Kosovo problem”, but according to him, this will lead to "the worst possible outcome for Serbia and its people in Kosovo". According to him, "if the country decides to restore its sovereignty, this will mean a direct war with NATO".

"I don't know how to solve this issue and I don't pretend to be smart that I know how to do it," the Serbian president added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vucic, Serbian, kosovo, president
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria