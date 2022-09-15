Bulgaria’s President will Attend the Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
On September 19, Monday, the head of state Rumen Radev will participate in the mourning ceremony on the occasion of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will be held in London.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died last week after 70 years on the throne, will be attended by the presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, of France, Emmanuel Macron, and a number of heads of state and government from around the world.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the memorial chapel of her father, King George VI, at Windsor Castle.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Services: Serbia is Russia's Conduit, the Black Sea is a Major Theater of Conflict
- » Bulgaria will Send 350 First-Aid Kits for 35,000 Soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces
- » The EP Booed Weber while he was Talking about the Arrest of Boyko Borissov
- » National Security Agency: Bulgaria is an Object of Systematic Intelligence Interest
- » Bulgarian and American Servicemen with Joint Training at “Novo Selo”
- » Protests of Bulgarian Farmers all over the Country