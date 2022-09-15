Day 204 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky was Injured in an Accident

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Zelensky was injured in an accident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was injured in a car accident last night. This was announced by his spokesperson on Facebook. His condition is not serious, his driver received slightly more serious injuries. The car in which Zelensky was traveling reportedly collided with another car on his way to Kyiv after visiting Izyum. The announcement does not specify what injuries Zelensky suffered, but it is also reported that an investigation has been launched into the causes of the accident.

Video from the scene of an accident in which the motorcade of President of Ukraine, zelensky got into. pic.twitter.com/P00NDJLi3E — Russia Ukraine Conflict (@Russiaconflict) September 15, 2022

Incidente stradale per Zelensky a Kiev: «È vivo e sta bene, nessuna ferita grave». Indaga la polizia https://t.co/ZEUrdRCm9C — infoitesteri (@infoitesteri) September 15, 2022

Zelensky surprisingly visited the recaptured towns of Izyum and Balakliia, where he thanked the Ukrainian military. The head of state attended a ceremony of raising the Ukrainian flag. He compared the destruction to the situation in the town of Bucha. Kyiv and its Western allies accuse the Russian forces that passed through the city of war crimes. Zelensky expressed confidence that the perpetrators will be tried by a tribunal. Earlier, the Ukrainian leader indicated that his country's forces were strengthening their positions on 8,000 square kilometers won from Russia this month. Moscow continues to control a fifth of Ukraine's territory. Now the Ukrainian counter-offensive is heading towards the Donbas, where the main targets of the Russian invasion are Donetsk and Luhansk. Zelensky has promised Ukraine to take back all occupied territories, including Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Evacuation in Zelensky's hometown after Russian shelling of a dam

Residents of the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih have been urged to evacuate due to the risk of flooding after Russian missiles hit a large dam.

Officials said a water flow of 100 cubic meters per second was gushing from breaches in the dam wall and the water level in the Ingulets River was rising dangerously. Water supplies have been affected by the attack, and about 600,000 people are at risk of flooding in the center and other areas of Kryvyi Rih, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Ukraine said the strike was Moscow's revenge for a Ukrainian counterattack launched in recent days. The Ukrainian army claims it has retaken parts of Russian-occupied territory, forcing Russian troops to retreat.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, has described Russia as a "terrorist state".

"You are weak people fighting against civilians," Zelensky said, adding:

"Your missile strikes today against Kryvyi Rih, against the Karachun Dam, on objects that have no military value at all, in fact hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason for Russia to lose. Not only this war, but history itself. History is being written by men, never by savages."

So far, there is no comment from Moscow on yesterday's missile strikes.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian president visited the recently recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics center in the Kharkiv region. He thanked the soldiers who participated in the counteroffensive and promised that the Ukrainian flag would return to every town and village in the country.

Early this morning, while returning from the city, Volodymyr Zelensky's car collided with another vehicle. His driver received first aid from the president's medical team and was taken away by ambulance.

The Ukrainian head of state was not seriously injured.

Putin does not consider the war a mistake, the chances of peace are minimal

"Unfortunately, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet realized that his decision to order the invasion of Ukraine was a mistake," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after the two spent an hour and a half on the phone on Tuesday night.

"It is still important to emphasize to Putin that Russia must withdraw from Ukraine," Scholz said at a press conference on Wednesday, where he also commented on his conversation with the Russian president.

According to Berlin's announcement, the German chancellor called on the Russian president to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible, Reuters reports.

At the same time, Scholz said there was no indication that Putin was inclined to change his position.

"The chances of peace in Ukraine are minimal at this stage," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who spoke with Putin on Wednesday.

"I have the feeling that we are very far from peace. I would be lying if I said it could be achieved soon," Guterres said at a press conference.

Guterres said he discussed the export of Russian fertilizers and food products with Putin. The two also discussed the "extension and expansion" of the scope of the July 22 agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of the United Nations, initially for a period of 120 days, but Putin recently criticized it, saying that it should be renegotiated because it does not meet the goal of providing food for poor countries in Africa and the Middle East.

In the phone conversation with Guterres, Putin welcomed the "constructive cooperation" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in connection with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in southeastern Ukraine, controlled by the Russian army, BTA reported, citing an official statement from the Kremlin.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant has come under fire in recent weeks, which Kyiv and Moscow blame each other for. An IAEA team headed by the agency's director general, Rafael Grossi, visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP in early September and recommended that a "security zone" be established around it.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT, BNR, Dnevnik