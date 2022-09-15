Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a Ceasefire

World | September 15, 2022, Thursday // 08:31
Bulgaria: Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a Ceasefire @ECMI

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement on a ceasefire after successive hostilities over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Associated Press reported.

Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the Security Council in Yerevan, announced the cessation of hostilities in the South Caucasus.

The agreement entered into force at 20:00 p.m. local time, he specified on public television.

The previous agreement, negotiated on Tuesday by Russia, quickly collapsed, the Associated Press recalls. Yerevan and Baku mutually blame each other for its violation, as well as for the unprovoked aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two-day hostilities were the most hostile between the two countries in nearly two years, the AP also points out. From there they report that according to official data, 105 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijani servicemen died in the fighting along the border.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Armenia, azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, ceasefire
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria