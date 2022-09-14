The Third Line of the Sofia Subway will be Extended

A change in the general development plan of the Metropolitan Municipality allows the extension of line 3 of the Sofia metro. The amendment was adopted at today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The subway extension project will be financed by the Metropolitan Municipality with an investment loan, own funds and with co-financing from the state budget, with the total investment for its construction being BGN 548 million, of which BGN 360 million with a loan from the EIB; BGN 45 million from own funds and BGN 143 million from the state budget.

It is planned that the branch of subway line 3 will be from "Evlogi Georgiev" Blvd. at the "G.S. Rakovski" Military Academy to the intersection of "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. with "Prof. Petar Mutafchiev" St. The route will pass along "Geo Milev" Street, "Asen Yordanov" Blvd., in front of the "Arena Armeets Sofia" hall and along "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd.

The subway network will be increased by 6 kilometers and 6 metro stations. Thus, the total length of the lines will become 61 km, and the stations will become 56. It is planned to carry 16 million more passengers annually, and the share of subway trips in urban transport will reach nearly 50%. Among the expected effects are a drop in cars on the move by 8,801 per day and a reduction in traffic by about 25%.

The higher speed of travel with the subway compared to other transport will save city residents an additional 8,553 person-hours per day. The implementation of the project to expand the third line of the Sofia subway will also have a positive effect in terms of reducing harmful greenhouse gases, fine dust particles, lead aerosols, etc. with several thousand tons per year. It will also contribute to the implementation of measures related to the strategy for low-carbon development of urban areas and mitigating the effects of climate change, emphasized from the Council of Ministers.

