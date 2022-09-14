From Tomorrow the School Year in Bulgaria Begins In Person with over 57,000 First Graders

More than 57,000 first-graders are expected to start school on September 15 in Bulgaria. Nearly 717,000 are the students who will study in the new 2022/2023 school year.

A total of 46 educational institutions from 14 regions will open the school year in other buildings, the most common reason for this being ongoing renovations. Among them are 18 schools from 9 regions of the country.

All students and teachers are provided with conditions for conducting a normal educational process. The school year will start everywhere. Measures have been taken to protect the health of children and students.

The Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Sasho Penov, will attend the opening of the academic year at 18 SU "William Gladstone" in Sofia (10:00 a.m.), and at 1:30 p.m. he will visit the "Hristo Smirnenski" PGZPT in Karlovo.

Deputy Minister Maria Gaidarova will open the STEM center and the new school year at the "Ivan Vazov" language high school in Plovdiv at 9:30 a.m. She will also be at the start of the academic school year at the Medical University in the city (11 a.m.).

Deputy Minister Nadia Mladenova will be at the celebration at the "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" in the village of Aprilovo, Gorna Malina municipality, from 10:30 a.m. Deputy Minister Prof. Albena Chavdarova will open the school year in the EG "Vasil Karagyozov" in Yambol at 9:00 a.m.

/BNT